Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.32 or 0.00084963 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $108.91 million and $1.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,083,282 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

