Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $841.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.