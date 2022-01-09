Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.58 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

