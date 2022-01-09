Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 1,401 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 375,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 82,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

