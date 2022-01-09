Summit Global Investments Invests $337,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB opened at $110.46 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

