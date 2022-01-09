Summit Global Investments Makes New $497,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

