Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.