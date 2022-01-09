Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 18,300 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBF opened at $21.77 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

