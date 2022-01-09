Summit Global Investments Takes $360,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,014. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.