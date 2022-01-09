Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 348,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,307. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.