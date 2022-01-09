Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $22,932.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,647,502 coins and its circulating supply is 40,947,502 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

