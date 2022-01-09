Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

