Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

