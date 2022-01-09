Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

