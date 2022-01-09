Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $50,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

