Swiss National Bank Has $48.81 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.31 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

