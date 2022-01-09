Swiss National Bank Sells 13,900 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $47,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 229,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

