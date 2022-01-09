SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

SNX opened at $109.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

