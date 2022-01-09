Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.50.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded down $14.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.36. 902,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,591. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.64. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.