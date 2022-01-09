Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 909 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

