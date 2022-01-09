Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,496 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

