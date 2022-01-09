Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.79.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.