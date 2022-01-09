Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

A stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

