Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.