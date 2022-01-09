Synovus Financial Corp Has $770,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

