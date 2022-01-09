Synovus Financial Corp Has $776,000 Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

