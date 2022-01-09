Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

