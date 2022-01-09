Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

