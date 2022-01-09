Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,538 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

