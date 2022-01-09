T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $165.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

