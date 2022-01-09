Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 837.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

