Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.59. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 251,259 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market cap of C$425.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

