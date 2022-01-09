TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

