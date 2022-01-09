TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $57,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $111.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

