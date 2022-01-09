TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $603.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.37 and its 200-day moving average is $614.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.