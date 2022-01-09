TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Equifax worth $54,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.30. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

