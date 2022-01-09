TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Xcel Energy worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 135.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

