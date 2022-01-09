TD Asset Management Inc. Has $45.39 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $45,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

