TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,896 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of J. M. Smucker worth $50,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.35 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

