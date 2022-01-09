Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

