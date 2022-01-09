TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

