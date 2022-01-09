Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 714.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 753.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.45. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($12.13).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

