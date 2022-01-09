Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 777,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,543,088 shares.The stock last traded at $166.06 and had previously closed at $167.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 28,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

