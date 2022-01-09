Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Shares Up 5%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

