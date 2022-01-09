Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Teladoc Health worth $127,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

Shares of TDOC opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

