Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $383.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $431.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

