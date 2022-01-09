Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

