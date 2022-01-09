Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $4.63 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

