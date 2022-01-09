Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Tenable by 193.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 628,376 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,761. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

