Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

